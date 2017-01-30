Roman numerals return to Super Bowl LI

(NEXTSTAR) – Wherever you look, Super Bowl LI, Super Bowl LI, Super Bowl LI. After a one year break, the game often referred to as the “biggest spectacle in sports” has gone back to using its traditional method of counting.

“They’re part of the allure of the Super Bowl. They obviously go back to the early days of the game and there is something powerful that resonates with fans. That connection, that makes it feel very special,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Senior Vice President of Events.

The Super Bowl has used Roman numerals every year since 1971 — Super Bowl V. The only exception? Last year, in northern California, Super Bowl 50.

“Fifty was so powerful, it was that golden year, so we brought the ’50’ out. But we are committed to Roman numerals. Our feedback from fans is stick with it. There is a strong sentiment that there is some nostalgia there so we’re keeping it alive,” O’Reilly said.

There’s plenty of Super Bowl nostalgia in Houston. The city has already hosted two Super Bowls in 1974 and again in 2004.

“It’s finally coming together and we really are excited about that. Houstonians being able to showcase their city through the City of the Future, the next 50 Super Bowls, taking us to Super Bowl 100, right?” Ric Campo, Houston Host Committee Chairman, asked.

That would be “Super Bowl C” unless the NFL decides to make another exception. There’s plenty of time to decide.