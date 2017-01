ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a Silver Alert missing woman has been canceled.

The Albuquerque Police Department says 78-year-old Helen Lucero took her dog for a walk around 11 Sunday morning near Candelaria and Pennsylvania and had not been seen since.

Police canceled the Silver Alert Monday morning saying Lucero and her dog have been found and are safe.

No further information has been released.