Pearce: Trump’s travel ban ‘poorly executed’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s lone Republican in its congressional delegation says President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries was “poorly executed.”

Congressman Steve Pearce said Monday in a statement that Trump’s executive order struck confusion throughout the Department of Homeland Security and with U.S. citizens at home and abroad.

However, Pearce says the nation’s refugee policy needed a comprehensive assessment “after years of the Obama Administration failing to follow immigration laws.” Pearce says he hoped the Trump Administration took immediate action to follow through on plans to revise the nation’s security procedures.

Trump’s order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program. It sparked protests in airports across the country.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is also taking aim at President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on refugees from several Muslim-majority countries.

The New Mexico Democrat started off his address to a joint session of the Legislature on Monday with criticism of the president’s actions during his first week in office, saying he sees them as efforts to change American values.

Heinrich said his father came to America as boy from Nazi Germany in the 1930s. He suggested that his own life would be very different had his father been turned away.

Other Democratic state lawmakers also used the morning session to voice their concerns about Trump’s executive order.