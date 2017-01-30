NMSU warning some Muslim students not to leave

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State University is warning students from the seven Muslim-majority nations listed on President Donald Trump’s travel ban not to leave the country.

Chancellor Garrey Carruthers wrote Sunday to students and faculty that the school is asking those from the named countries not to leave the United States because they may not be able to return. Carruthers says even if students and faculty are permanent residents of the U.S., it is still unclear when they might be able to come back.

Trump’s order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

New Mexico State University spokesman Justin Bannister says the school has 49 students, faculty and staff from Iran. He says others are from Libya, Yemen, and Iraq.