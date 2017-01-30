NMSU men’s basketball wins 19th straight game by defeating NNMC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For a second year the New Mexico State Aggies men’s basketball team took their talents to Rio Rancho to play in front of alumni in the metro area.

The Aggies did not disappoint. They dropped Northern New Mexico College 98-75 at the Santa Ana Star Center in front of a crowd of over 23 hundred fans. Aggies guard Ian Baker had 27 points in the win. Forward Eli Chuha had a double double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Jermaine Haley had 16 points for the Aggies.

Northern had three players in double figures. Malik Williams Woods, Adrian Infante and Hasan Tucker had 12 points each. For the Aggies the win is there is 19th straight. While the Aggies continue to play strong offensively, coach Paul Weir would have like to have seen more from his team on the defensive side.

“We just struggled at the defensive end, pretty much consistently throughout the night,” said Weir. “That’s kind of a little bit, no not a little bit, it’s very alarming to me.” The Aggies return to Western Athletic Conference play Saturday when they host Chicago State. The Aggies are 7-0 in league play.