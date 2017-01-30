New signs added to downtown Albuquerque intersection, warning drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city wants drivers to pay more attention at a Downtown intersection that some neighbors call dangerous.

The two way stop on Lead Avenue at 10th Street isn’t anything new, but a sign at the intersection is.

“We just had multiple 311 calls asking for the additional signage,” said Keith Reed, Acting Deputy Director for the City of Albuquerque Municipal Development Department.

The two new signs underneath the stop signs state, “Cross traffic does not stop.” The city didn’t say why neighbors wanted the new sign, warning drivers that cross traffic doesn’t stop.

People in the area KRQE News 13 spoke with said a lot of drivers carelessly fly through the intersection believing cars on 10th also have stop signs.

“Some people tend to forget the rules of the road,” said David Cooper.

Jordan Vick works near the intersection at Mimmo Espresso.

“I’ve had a couple interesting actions with cars,” said Vick.

He thinks it’s less about drivers ignoring the stop signs.

“It’s people stopping way late because they didn’t realize a stop sign was there until they drove past it,” said Vick.

Vick also said when they do stop, it’s still difficult to see cars coming with trees and cars blocking drivers’ views on 10th.

“Usually people will stop like five feet into the intersection and look,” said Vick.

The city did say 10th Street gets a lot of traffic, especially with the zoo nearby, so more signage for people on Lead Avenue can only help.

“I definitely think it makes the neighborhood safer,” said Cooper.

“I think it’s probably good,” said Vick.

This isn’t the first time the city has made changes to signage in the area. In October, the city got rid of the stop light at Eighth Street and Lead Avenue, turning it into a four way stop.