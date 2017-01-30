New Mexico lawmaker hopes to extend Daylight Saving Time

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico lawmaker is hoping this year is the year the state will extend Daylight Saving Time year-round.

State Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell has introduced the bill several times before, but it has failed to pass. He said the time change throws people off.

“There’s an increase in heart attacks, there’s more car accidents, people are less productive at work, they lose focus, and I think that’s a huge thing that sometimes gets missed. Some people think this is a comical issue but it’s not. It’s very serious,” said Sen. Pirtle.

If the bill passes, it would still need to be signed by the governor and approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation.