Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Protests over immigration ban expected to continue

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Some House and Senate Democrats will gather on the steps of the Supreme Court to demand that President Donald Trump withdraw his executive order banning refugees from seven Muslim Middle East countries from entering the U.S. It sparked protests at airports across the country including at the Sunport Sunday. Demonstrations at major airports are expected to continue where immigration lawyers are expected to once again be camped out helping immigrants and refugees stuck in limbo. In the meantime, President Trump is defending his order saying it’s not about religion saying it’s about the safety of the country.

2. There is still no word on if Mexico’s President will accept an invitation to speak at the state House this session. Democratic Representatives Bill McCamley, Javier Martinez and Angelica Rubio sent a letter to President Enrique Peña Nieto Friday after Nieto recently canceled a meeting with President Trump over the border wall controversy.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits and teens across southern CO & northern New Mexico, 20s and 30s across central and southern New Mexico. A mostly sunny sky will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow expected.

4. Police say a missing Albuquerque woman and her dog have been found. The Albuquerque Police Department says 78-year-old Helen Lucero took her dog for a walk around 11 Sunday morning near Candelaria and Pennsylvania and had not been seen since. Police canceled the Silver Alert Monday morning saying Lucero and her dog have been located and are safe.

5. We’re talking about the dressing disaster after Dion’s announced it will be stopping production on its dressings while they upgrade their production facility. Dion’s says they will bring back all their dressings in a few weeks but that hasn’t stopped people from going to extremes to get their Dion’s ranch dressing fix. Ads on Facebook and Craigslist have the ranch listed from $250 to even $500.

