High pressure to our west will slowly slide over the state through the work week. The result will be mostly sunny skies and temperatures well above average. Highs in Albuquerque will top out in the high 50s on Tuesday. Warm temps will hold into the end of the work week with highs in the high 50s and low 60s. There are no major storms on the horizon.

