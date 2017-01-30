Man accused of killing Albuquerque officer due in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of gunning down Albuquerque Police officer Daniel Webster is expected back in court Monday.

Davon Lymon has already been convicted of federal charges for having the gun used to kill Officer Webster during a traffic stop in 2015.

Lymon is facing charges of first-degree murder, tamping with evidence, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, forgery, resisting arrest and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. He entered a not guilty plea earlier this month.

Lymon is expected to face a judge for a status hearing on that murder charge at 1:30 Monday afternoon.

