Local dance teacher no longer allowed to hand out flyers to APS students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For 20 years, Peggie Salazar, the owner of High Spirit Dance, said she’s been allowed to hand out flyers for her school across Albuquerque Public Schools.

“I started my business almost 26 years ago with four students,” said Peggie Salazar. She started dancing at a young age, which inspired her to start her school.

“We have gone through thousands and thousands of kids. Kids that I used to teach are bringing their kids,” said Salazar.

The majority of her clientele are APS students that come to her after getting the flyers she hands out to the schools. The flyers show all the classes Salazar offers, and at the very bottom, in small print it says, “featuring only Christian music.”

“I get an APS letter with permission renewing it every single year,” said Salazar.

But this year, Salazar was denied.

“I just find it odd that when we only have one confirmed complaint and over 60,000 flyers that are going out, how they can stop us from doing this,” she said.

In a statement from an APS spokesperson, they said the district received several complaints about High Spirit Dance flyers since 2010, including its “Dancing with Jesus” recital where Bibles are distributed at the end.

“Never ever, do we teach religion,” said Salazar.

An APS spokesperson passed along their policy that states they don’t allow anything that promotes a particular religious or political belief in its schools.

KRQE News 13 asked why the district approved the same flyers all those years before. APS released the following statement:

We can’t say why these fliers were allowed to be distributed despite complaints, because the person who granted that permission is no longer with the district.