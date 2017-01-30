Local art center gears up for recycled art exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s show is geared towards inspiring everyone to imagine a world where anyone can make art fly.

Recycled Heart Art Street, a program of Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless and Harwood Art Center are collaborating to join together to bring the Duke City Recycled Heart.

Recycled Heart is an exhibit featuring mixed media and recycled art by ArtSteet Artists.

ArtStreet Coordinator, Mindy Grossberg, and ArtStreet Artist, Albert Rosales, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the event.

The opening reception is Friday, February 3 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Harwood Art Center. The exhibit will be available to view until Thursday, February 23.

Guests can enjoy the exhibit Monday through Thursday form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.