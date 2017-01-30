Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits and teens across southern CO & northern NM… 20s and 30s across central and southern NM. A mostly sunny sky will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow expected. Afternoon highs will be warmer than what was felt over the weekend – expect highs to top out in the 30s, 40s & 50s for most (bumped to the 60s over the Eastern Plains!) North-northwest winds will generally be light (5-15mph)… a bit closer to the 15-20mph range along the Central Mountains east towards the TX/NM stateline.

TUESDAY: High pressure will remain in control giving us another full day of sunshine and mild temperatures. Expect highs to top out in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

MIDWEEK: Our quiet stretch continues with sunshine and above average temperatures statewide. Breezy to windy conditions will favor areas within eastern NM.