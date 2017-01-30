Jordan Lesansee is Gatorade NM Boys XC Runner of the Year

van-tate By Published: Updated:
lesansee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy athlete Jordan Lesansee is the Gatorade New Mexico Boys Cross Country runner of the Year. Lesansee is the reigning state cross country champion in New Mexico Class 5A.

He led Academy to a first place finish as a team. His time of of 15:29.15 was 25.7 seconds ahead of his closest competitor. Lesansee placed sixth at the Nike Cross Nationals Southwest Regional Championships.

He set a course record at the Albuquerque Academy Invitational in 15:10.09, the fastest prep 5K time of the year in New Mexico. The A minus student also serves as a coordinator with Native Health Initiative, a community-outreach group.

 

 

