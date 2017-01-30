Injury bug continues to visit Craig Neal and his Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos guard Dane Kuiper is the latest casualty of the injury bug that continues to visit the men’s basketball team at the University of New Mexico. Kuiper suffered a broken nose and concussion in a loss at Nevada over the weekend.

“So he is going to miss the next two games and possibly Air Force,”said Lobos Head Coach Craig Neal. “He could miss three games. So, Sam is going to have an opportunity again.”

Sam Logwood found himself a part of the starting line up at one point during the season, but his constant struggles with consistency got him time on the bench.

Lobos star forward Tim Williams was in practice with a boot on his left foot Monday. Williams continues to struggle with a foot injury. But, nothing has quite hit the Lobos this season like concussions.

“We have lost 30 days on concussion protocol, cause we have had three of them,” said Neal. “You have Connor, Tim Williams, and now we are going to have Dane. You know we have to take care of our student athletes, but that is a big deal. We have been hit unlucky with the bug, the injury bug.”

The Lobos are at UNLV Wednesday. The Rebels are 3-6 in the Mountain West, one spot from the bottom. The Lobos are 6-4 in league play, two games behind first place Nevada. The Rebels beat the Lobos in the first match up between the two teams this season in Albuquerque. Game time Wednesday is 9 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.