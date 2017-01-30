Helping Hands: Be A Big Brother or Mentor

Sharon Tenorio of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico and Robert Sotela a Big Brother and mentor, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of mentoring, and the need for more men to step up and mentor in our community.

In New Mexico, there are hundreds of boys on the waiting list to get a Big Brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico. These are kids who signed up for the program because they want a mentor. But, They need more men in the community who are willing to volunteer and be a mentor and friend to a child who needs guidance. If you would like to volunteer, contact them online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living