Groundbreaking scheduled for UNM business school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Groundbreaking on the new McKinnon Center for Management at UNM’s Anderson School of Management is scheduled for Monday morning.

It’s been half a century since the old building was constructed at the school. School leaders said they expect the new building should take them into the next fifty years.

The $24.3 million facility will be 61,000 gross square feet in size which will give the school about eight new classrooms altogether. School officials said it will also include a state of the art marketing lab, behavioral research lab and an innovation center.

The new building will bear the name McKinnon Center For Management because of a $5.5 million dollar gift to the school from long time UNM supporters, Ian McKinnon and his wife Sonnet. Sonnet McKinnon is an alumna of the Anderson School of Management. School officials said $18 million of the tab came from institutional bonds backed by student fee increases with the remaining $750,000 coming from a state severance tax bond.

Anderson School of Management Acting Dean Shawn Berman said the new behavioral and marketing labs are expected to attract new faculty to the school. They also expect this is something which will help with the growing student population.

“We’re the only unit on campus which is experiencing enrollment growth this year,” said Berman. “Undergraduate student credit hours are up 10 percent, graduate student hours are up 15 percent so we need more space to advise more students.”

The year and a half long construction project should be complete by May 2018. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.