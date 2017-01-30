For Your Health: Reversing Diabetes

Dr. J. Murray Hockings joined New Mexico Living to talk about the dangers of diabetes and how you can reverse your diagnosis.

The doctor believes there are three big lies doctors tell you about diabetes. The first is that diabetes is not reversible, but it is. Diet and exercise both play a role in reversing diabetes. Also, most doctors will tell you it is okay to drink caffeine, but avoiding that cup of coffee is going to be a life saver if you suffer from diabetes. Last, if you experience the tingling feeling in your extremities, it can lead to amputation.

If you want more information from on reversing diabetes, go online to find his information.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living