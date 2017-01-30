CrossFit Petroglyph gears up for fitness challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Just as January comes to a close, most might be finding the motivation to keep their “Get Fit” resolutions dwindling, but one local training facility wants to help.

CrossFit Petroglyph is hosting a month long challenge that will help those lose weight fast and find motivation.

Head Coach and Owner, Tory Boucher, and Winner of last year’s Fitness Challenge, Kara Fichtner, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to talk about the details of the challenge.

Students will experience a different workout each day, get help with their menu, and be a part of a small class that helps to have better one on one attention.

Fichtner said that the menu was strict, but got used to it quickly. She lost 12 pounds and 4 inches in one month.

The challenge will begin on Saturday, February 4, and end on Saturday, March 4.

