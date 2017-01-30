Controversial writer leaves message on receipt at Albuquerque restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Controversial speaker Milo Yiannopoulos drew a big protest Friday night at University New Mexico. Now, he’s creating even more of a buzz after the message him and some buddies left on a credit card receipt before they skipped town.

The right-wing writer and a group of friends stopped by the Buffalo Wild Wings, near the airport, on their way out of town.

When he paid up, he left a message on his receipt for the $139.81 tab. Yiannopoulos also took a photo of it, then posted it to Snapchat.

The Snapchat reads, “Good evening to everyone except the gays.”

The area where you leave a tip is blank. Then, written across in capital letters are the three words “no tip crew.” It’s also signed “God hates f*** sorry about it.”

“It’s so disheartening,” one person said. “It’s like we’re going back in time.”

“I think it’s a joke to him,” another person said. “All the uproar he’s caused in our city doesn’t seem to phase him.”

The writer admits he likes to provoke people wherever he goes, something New Mexicans learned over the past few days.

“He just wanted to get a rise out of people and I think that’s the main reason for what he says or what he does,” Nathan Schroeder said.

A manager at the Buffalo Wild Wings told KRQE News 13 the wait staff showed their bosses the receipt right away to prove they didn’t write that message. The manager also said someone from the group did end up dropping a tip on the table before leaving the restaurant.

