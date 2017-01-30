Albuquerque BioPark: Name a bug after your love bug

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nothing says love like ants and cockroaches, right? That’s exactly why the Albuquerque BioPark wants you to name one after your valentine.

For $20, you can name a leaf cutter ant or a Madagascar hissing cockroach after the love bug in your life.

You will receive an official certificate, a Valentine’s Day card and your name on the Botanic Garden BioPark Parent Board.

“When they actually put one of their loved ones names on a species, then they’re going to take a closer look, then they’re going to realize what an extraordinary species this is,” Curator of Entomology Jason Schaller said.

The BioPark has even put a quiz on their Facebook page to see if your sweetheart is more of an ant, or a cockroach.