ACLU New Mexico donations spike after President Trump’s travel ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Trump’s travel ban has many trying to figure out how they can help fight it. The local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has seen a spike in donations since President Trump’s inauguration.

“It’s been inspiring to see how people have come together to stand up for not only Constitutional rights, but the fundamental principles and values we all share as Americans,” said Micah McCoy of the ACLU of New Mexico.

Many celebrities even used the SAG Awards to encourage people to stand up for their rights.

“I would like to make a plea for everyone, if they can, any money they have to spare, please donate to the ACLU, to protect the rights and liberties of people across this country,” said actress Sarah Paulson.

That’s exactly what many people did, especially for the ACLU of New Mexico.

“That same period this year, it was over 2,200 members that we added,” said McCoy. “We’ve seen something like nearly three times the amount of donations come in during the same period as we would’ve had last year,” he continued.

Oscar Duran is one of those that felt the need to fight the ban, so he donated this weekend to the ACLU of New Mexico. He said their mission towards helping those in need is important to him because of where he came from.

“I do come from an immigrant family and I know the hardships and having to grow up with maybe that stigma over you,” he said.

This weekend, President Trump responded to those criticizing his executive order.

“It’s not a Muslim ban, but we’re totally prepared and it’s working out very nicely,” said President Donald Trump.

But, for McCoy, he said he thinks otherwise.

“Nobody’s buying it,” he said.

The ACLU of New Mexico will be using the donation money to hire more staff. From this weekend alone, nationwide, the ACLU received more than $24 million in donations from more than 350,000 people.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the governor and Albuquerque’s mayor to get their opinion on the travel ban. The Mayor’s Office said he’s not taking a stance on the ban, but wants to assure our Muslim community they are safe here. The governor, did not respond.