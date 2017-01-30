3 lawmakers invite Mexican president to address State House

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Three state lawmakers have formally invited Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to address the New Mexico House Chamber during the current legislative session.

Democratic Reps. Bill McCamley, Javier Martinez and Angelica Rubio sent a letter to Nieto last Friday.

There’s no word yet if Nieto will accept the invitation.

The Mexican president recently canceled a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump over the border wall controversy.

McCamley and Rubio both represent border communities that benefit from the exchange of goods, ideas and cultures between the two countries.

Martinez is the son of immigrants and says he takes pride in New Mexico’s multicultural heritage.