Protesters fill Albuquerque International Sunport against the Presidents travel ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Nearly two thousand protesters traveled from Yale and Gibson to the Albuquerque International Sunport. They held signs that shared messages against hate, bans, and a wall along the border.

“It’s showing the beauty of Albuquerque, the multi-cultural, the diversity in the city,” said Shakir Farid Abdullah one of the organizers of the protest.

Abdullah said he was shocked but grateful to see so many people turn out to fight the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump. “We thought that is was really important to come out here and show support for immigrants, refugees, and Muslim brothers and sisters,” said Joel Gallegos.

The protesters remained inside the airport for close to an hour and a half, and remained peaceful throughout the duration of their protest.