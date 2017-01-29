New community center planned at Singing Arrow Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new community center is in the works in southeast Albuquerque.

It comes after a study, years ago, found a need for one.

“A lot of the people around here don’t even know it’s there.” said Albuquerque City Councilor Don Harris about the current 5,000 square foot Singing Arrow Community Center.

“It’s kind of tucked back in a neighborhood, it’s a very old center, it’s actually two mobile homes connected by the structure and it’s just getting over used,” Councilor Harris said.

The city studied the need for a new community center there, four years ago.

It found the current one needed repairs, had a leaky roof and was far from transit.

Neighborhood Association President, Mark Burton, says that’s no surprise to him. It’s been that way for more than 20 years.

“The facility is under sized and we think that there are additional services that can be offered to this local neighborhood,” he said.

The Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center is only two miles away. Burton says some neighbors think that’s close enough and there’s no need to build another.

They argue it would attract transients, dropping their property value.

“I don’t think its duplicative of what we’ve already got at Manzano Mesa,” Burton said

He added nearby residents use the current center a lot for before and after school activities and child care and Councilor Harris says Manzano Mesa already gets too much traffic.

“It’s getting actually kind of worn out in some respects, we have to often times spend a lot of money fixing rooms, fixing bathrooms because it just gets so much use,” Councilor Harris said.

The new community center would be on the opposite end of Singing Arrow Park.

The city already owns the parking lot there and it’s close to major streets and public transportation.

Current plans are for a 12,000 to 15,000 square foot space.

The new center would cost $5.5 million. It is money the city already has from general obligation bonds and other funds.

A public meeting is set for February 7th to discuss design.