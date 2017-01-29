Metro Wrestling Championships Final Results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metro Wrestling Championships wrapped up on Saturday night out at La Cueva High School. Here are the winners by weight and the team finals.

106 Results

1st Place – Marcus Santillanes of Volcano Vista

2nd Place – Tristan Mascarenas of Cleveland

3rd Place – Alex Emmer of Rio Rancho

4th Place – Frankie Baca of Del Norte

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mark Gonzales of Sandia

2nd Place – Daniel Vargas of Rio Rancho

3rd Place – Steven Sanchez of St Pius X

4th Place – Eddie Kenton of Rio Grande

120 Results

1st Place – Michael Mascarenas of Cleveland

2nd Place – Sergio Arellano of Rio Grande

3rd Place – Garcia Isaac of Manzano

4th Place – Andres montano of Atrisco Heritage Academy

126 Results

1st Place – Isidro Garcia of Manzano

2nd Place – Matthew Petersen of La Cueva

3rd Place – Alejandro Gutierrez of Rio Grande

4th Place – Brandon Ripley of Del Norte

132 Results

1st Place – Garcia Isaac of Manzano

2nd Place – Michael Valles of Sandia

3rd Place – James Emmer of Rio Rancho

4th Place – Ty Mefford of Cleveland

138 Results

1st Place – Jack Luttrell of Cleveland

2nd Place – Diego Pavia of St Pius X

3rd Place – Zak Vigil of Rio Rancho

4th Place – Ian Catanach of Albuquerque

145 Results

1st Place – Shawn Nieto of Cleveland

2nd Place – Javier Pavia of Albuquerque

3rd Place – Isaiah Chavez of La Cueva

4th Place – Michael Garcia of Rio Rancho

152 Results

1st Place – Ryan Rochford of Rio Rancho

2nd Place – Julian Barros of Del Norte

3rd Place – Francisco Gomez of Rio Grande

4th Place – Richard Gallegos of Eldorado

160 Results

1st Place – Orion Gutierrez of Rio Rancho

2nd Place – Jacob Grobecker of Volcano Vista

3rd Place – Isaac Estrada of Valley

4th Place – Moore Ryan of Manzano

170 Results

1st Place – Richard Govea of Volcano Vista

2nd Place – Damin Valenzuela of Manzano

3rd Place – Gabe Garcia of Cleveland

4th Place – David Marquez of Albuquerque

182 Results

1st Place – Edward Chavez of Rio Rancho

2nd Place – Derek Loidolt of La Cueva

3rd Place – Torrez Jace of Manzano

4th Place – Dion Hunter of Cleveland

195 Results

1st Place – Josh Woisin of La Cueva

2nd Place – Martin Jaime of Manzano

3rd Place – Nathan Trujillo of Volcano Vista

4th Place – Jesse Sanchez of Atrisco Heritage Academy

220 Results

1st Place – Isaac Martinez of Volcano Vista

2nd Place – Brendon Armstead of Cleveland

3rd Place – DJ Mcdowell of La Cueva

4th Place – Jose Martinez of Rio Rancho

285 Results

1st Place – Daimon Altamirano of Cleveland

2nd Place – Elijah Goodwin of Rio Rancho

3rd Place – Codee Havir-Johnson of Sandia

4th Place – Chendo Contreras of Manzano

Team Final

Cleveland 208.0 Rio Rancho 193.5 Manzano 155.5 Volcano Vista 124.5 La Cueva 119.0 Sandia 80.5 Del Norte 75.0 Rio Grande 74.0 Albuquerque 53.0 St Pius X 52.5 Atrisco Heritage Academy 40.0 Valley 40.0 West Mesa 29.0 Eldorado 22.0 Highland 10.0 Cibola 0.0