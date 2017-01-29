Metro Wrestling Championships Final Results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metro Wrestling Championships wrapped up on Saturday night out at La Cueva High School. Here are the winners by weight and the team finals.
106 Results
1st Place – Marcus Santillanes of Volcano Vista
2nd Place – Tristan Mascarenas of Cleveland
3rd Place – Alex Emmer of Rio Rancho
4th Place – Frankie Baca of Del Norte
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Mark Gonzales of Sandia
2nd Place – Daniel Vargas of Rio Rancho
3rd Place – Steven Sanchez of St Pius X
4th Place – Eddie Kenton of Rio Grande
120 Results
1st Place – Michael Mascarenas of Cleveland
2nd Place – Sergio Arellano of Rio Grande
3rd Place – Garcia Isaac of Manzano
4th Place – Andres montano of Atrisco Heritage Academy
126 Results
1st Place – Isidro Garcia of Manzano
2nd Place – Matthew Petersen of La Cueva
3rd Place – Alejandro Gutierrez of Rio Grande
4th Place – Brandon Ripley of Del Norte
132 Results
1st Place – Garcia Isaac of Manzano
2nd Place – Michael Valles of Sandia
3rd Place – James Emmer of Rio Rancho
4th Place – Ty Mefford of Cleveland
138 Results
1st Place – Jack Luttrell of Cleveland
2nd Place – Diego Pavia of St Pius X
3rd Place – Zak Vigil of Rio Rancho
4th Place – Ian Catanach of Albuquerque
145 Results
1st Place – Shawn Nieto of Cleveland
2nd Place – Javier Pavia of Albuquerque
3rd Place – Isaiah Chavez of La Cueva
4th Place – Michael Garcia of Rio Rancho
152 Results
1st Place – Ryan Rochford of Rio Rancho
2nd Place – Julian Barros of Del Norte
3rd Place – Francisco Gomez of Rio Grande
4th Place – Richard Gallegos of Eldorado
160 Results
1st Place – Orion Gutierrez of Rio Rancho
2nd Place – Jacob Grobecker of Volcano Vista
3rd Place – Isaac Estrada of Valley
4th Place – Moore Ryan of Manzano
170 Results
1st Place – Richard Govea of Volcano Vista
2nd Place – Damin Valenzuela of Manzano
3rd Place – Gabe Garcia of Cleveland
4th Place – David Marquez of Albuquerque
182 Results
1st Place – Edward Chavez of Rio Rancho
2nd Place – Derek Loidolt of La Cueva
3rd Place – Torrez Jace of Manzano
4th Place – Dion Hunter of Cleveland
195 Results
1st Place – Josh Woisin of La Cueva
2nd Place – Martin Jaime of Manzano
3rd Place – Nathan Trujillo of Volcano Vista
4th Place – Jesse Sanchez of Atrisco Heritage Academy
220 Results
1st Place – Isaac Martinez of Volcano Vista
2nd Place – Brendon Armstead of Cleveland
3rd Place – DJ Mcdowell of La Cueva
4th Place – Jose Martinez of Rio Rancho
285 Results
1st Place – Daimon Altamirano of Cleveland
2nd Place – Elijah Goodwin of Rio Rancho
3rd Place – Codee Havir-Johnson of Sandia
4th Place – Chendo Contreras of Manzano
Team Final
- Cleveland 208.0
- Rio Rancho 193.5
- Manzano 155.5
- Volcano Vista 124.5
- La Cueva 119.0
- Sandia 80.5
- Del Norte 75.0
- Rio Grande 74.0
- Albuquerque 53.0
- St Pius X 52.5
- Atrisco Heritage Academy 40.0
- Valley 40.0
- West Mesa 29.0
- Eldorado 22.0
- Highland 10.0
- Cibola 0.0