Matthew Griego and Brian Mendoza hope to rack up wins in 2017

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- On March 18, the Albuquerque Convention Center will host three undefeated local boxers in an action pack boxing card. Undefeated Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is set to headline this boxing card, which will be the first in his professional career. Griego is currently 6-0 with 6 KOs.

“Just rack up the wins I mean I need to keep on fighting and hopefully get busy this year. Hopefully 8 fights this year I am hoping, just get busy and keep on winning that’s the mentality we have to keep moving forward”, said Matthew Griego.

Also featured on this boxing card will be 14-0 Rio Rancho native, Brian Mendoza. Brian has 9 knockouts to his credit in his career and says that fans should expect a fast and technically sound fight from him on March 18.

“Competition is going to be stepping up and they are going to be seeing shots coming better so now what I am trying to do is set up knockouts I want to set traps for people and make them fall for different things and set up exciting knockouts through that. So you guys get to see all the new things that I am going to be bringing”, said Brian Mendoza.

The other local undefeated fighter on this card is 11-0 Alex Holguin.

Stick with KRQE Sports for all of the latest on this Boxing card as it nears.