Lobo Women win big but lose Nunn on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Lobo Women’s Basketball team took on Northern New Mexico University on Sunday. It was a make up game for their cancelled game against Eastern Illinois in December. They had 5 players score in the double digits, defeating NNMU 87-47.

It was a big win, but in the grand scheme and even bigger loss. In the 1st quarter Jaisa Nunn went up to grab a pass under the hoop and when she came down her right leg gave out. It looked like a torn ACL, but there isn’t a full prognosis on the severity of the injury yet.

“Preliminary results do not look good. An MRI will be scheduled at some point”, said Head Coach Mike Bradbury.

Midway through the conference schedule is no time to lose one of the Lobos key scorers. The 6 foot 3 power forward is averaging over 10 pointer per game and 7 rebounds per game. Since this injury occurred so late in the season, Nunn could possibly miss out on next year depending on how sever the injury is.

The Lobos do better to 12-9 overall on the season and will stay home to host UNLV next, that game will be on Wednesday at 7 pm.