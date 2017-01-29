Lobo Men’s Basketball winning streak comes to an end

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Men’s Basketball Team had a lot riding on their game with Nevada on Saturday. First place in the Mountain West was on the line, and the University of New Mexico could make up for their overtime heartbreaking loss to Nevada earlier this month. UNM would not capitalize on the opportunity, as they fell in Reno 82-65.

It was a decent start for the Lobos on Saturday. They competed with Nevada even holding a lead in the first half, but turnovers and three pointers would go on to haunt this Lobo team at the finish. Nevada made 11 three-pointers at the finish and scored 20 points off of 17 UNM turnovers. Seventeen turnovers by the way, is the most by any team in the Mountain West this season.

The Lobos still played hard in this game and showed effort, but untimely errors were the catalyst for this loss.

“I thought there energy was good, I thought they tried, I just don’t think we made plays you just can’t turn the ball over,” said Coach Neal at the Albuquerque Sunport after landing from their flight.

Tim Williams and Elijah Brown would both rack up 18 points for UNM.

The 2nd half proved to be when UNM deflated, and Nevada got wind in their sails, Outscoring UNM 45-34. Neal also said after the game that his team needs to move on. There is still another half of conference yet to be played, and the second half schedule is easier than the first.

“I told our guys I don’t think there is anybody in our league that is going to get at large bid, so we have to continue to try and get as good a seed as we can get, and try to win as many games as we can, and improve and get better,” said Coach Craig Neal.

UNM is now 13-9 overall and 6-4 in Mountain West play. They will take on UNLV next at their place on Wednesday that game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will be shown on CBS Sports Network.