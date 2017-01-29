Lea County Deputies have authority once again

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Lea County Deputies can once again enforce the law.

This comes after the untimely death of Sheriff Steve Ackerman. Today, the deputies were sworn in as New Mexico Mounted Patrol Officers.

That means they now have the same authority they did before Sheriff Ackerman’s death. Lea County District Attorney, Dianna Luce, and New Mexico State Police Chief, Pete Kassetas, swore them in.

“There were a few that I could see had tears in their eyes,” said Chief Kassetas.

Chief Kassetas tells News 13 this needed to happen as soon as possible because the residents of Lea County need and deserve law enforcement protection.

“You have to have a plan when it comes to law enforcement. You have to have a plan when it comes to the safety of the citizens of Lea County and New Mexico,” he said.

The deputies were unable to make arrests, write citations, or execute search warrants up until today. Kassetas said the District Attorney made that decision based on a state statute.

Now, Chief Kassetas is calling on lawmakers to make sure this never happens again.

“The legislature has some work to do. The sentators and representatives, they need to definitely address this statute that regulates how things happen when a sitting sheriff is not able to do their job,” he said.

Once Lea County finds a new sheriff, these deputies will no longer be New Mexico Mounted Patrol men, they’ll again be Lea County Deputies.

Lea County Commissioner Ron Black said the county will interview possible candidates for the sheriff’s position on February 6th, and hopes to appoint someone soon after that.