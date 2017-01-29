International Folk Art Museum holds Lunar New Year celebration

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)– Revelers around the world are ringing in the Lunar New Year and New Mexicans were a part of the fun.

A Lunar New Year celebration was held at the International Folk Art Museum in Santa Fe Saturday afternoon.

The event gave the traditional Asian celebration a New Mexico spin featuring activities like pueblo basket weaving in addition to Vietnamese lion dancers and taiko drummers.

The celebration coincides with an exhibit called “Sacred Realm: Blessings and Good Fortune Across Asia.