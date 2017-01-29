Group gathers for “accountability meeting” with APS board candidates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A mix of parents, nonprofits and congregations gathered to hear from APS board candidates Saturday.

Organizers called it an accountability meeting.

They say they want to make sure the candidates are committed to working with the community to address the district’s shortcomings.

Parents had their own questions for the candidates like how the potential board members would keep their children safe.

Organizers say 10 candidates representing four different districts attended the discussion.