Espanola Police investigate possible connection between shooting and high school basketball player

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE)– Espanola Police are investigating a high school basketball player in connection with a shooting outside a New Mexico gas station.

The New Mexican reports it happened Friday night in Espanola in an Allsup’s parking lot.

Police say an Espanola Valley boys basketball player and another person may have been involved in a shooting that sent the 20-year-old victim to the hospital with a critical head wound.

None of the identities have been released, but Espanola Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.