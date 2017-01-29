Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Another cold morning will give way to afternoon of sunshine and seasonable temperatures for late January!

An area of high pressure will keep the sunshine around for the second half of the weekend. The storm track will stay farther to the north as the high builds over the Desert Southwest. This high pressure system will be responsible for warmer afternoon temperatures by the middle of the week.

Highs by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will be much warmer and even warmer than normal for this time of the year. The sunshine and drier stretch of weather looks to continue even into next weekend.

There’s a slight chance a cold front and/or weather disturbance could impact the region. But, the impacts from these systems look to be minimal and mostly wind producers at this point.