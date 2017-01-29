Cherise Beynon reaches milestone in 59-50 win over Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE , N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Women won their second straight conference game on Saturday night at home. They completed the season sweep over Nevada winning 59-50. It was a good win and an even better night for junior guard Cherise Beynon.

Beynon reached a career milestone on Saturday night, after netting a game high of 19 points and pulling down six rebounds. Beynon has reached the 1,000 point and 500 rebound mark for her collegiate career. She becomes just the 15th player to ever reach this milestone and as of now stands at 1,013 career points and 500 rebounds.

The Lobos better to 7-3 in Mountain West play with the win, and they will remain at home in a quick turnaround.

They will play Northern New Mexico on Sunday at 2 p.m. to make up for their cancelled game with Eastern Illinois. Tickets from that December 18th game will be honored at the door on Sunday.