Attorneys general from 16 states issue statement on President Trump’s Executive Order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– New Mexico’s Attorney General is joining other attorney generals from across the country to speak out against President Trump’s executive order.

Hector Balderas along with AG’s from Virgina, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania and more, issued a joint statement calling the president’s executive order “unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful.”

They go on to say they stand with the federal courts who ordered a stay of the Administration’s Executive Order, and say “religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth.”