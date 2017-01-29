200 acres sought for new veterans’ cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new burial site for those who served in the armed forces is needed before the Santa Fe National Cemetery reaches capacity by the mid-2020s.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2jtMRxD) the Department of Veteran Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration has started a search for 200 acres or more near the northern border of New Mexico’s most populous city.

Santa Fe National Cemetery director Susan Parks said officials are working to ensure veterans in Albuquerque and Santa Fe have a final resting place that respects their service.

Parks said the new site’s capacity is expected to reach 95,000.

She the land purchase is budgeted and funding would be requested for development.

Property owners can apply for consideration before Feb. 7.

The Santa Fe cemetery is expected to fill before 2030.