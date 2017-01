BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen is hosting the 17th Annual World’s Largest Matanza Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to show up to try different pork recipes.

There will also be plenty of live music and activities.

The event raises money for college scholarships.

You can catch the event from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Belen Community Center.

Tickets are $15 for adults, kids 12 and under get in free.