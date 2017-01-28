Santa Fe mayor outspoken about keeping sanctuary city status

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Donald Trump is making good on campaign promises after just a week in the oval office.

He signed an executive order to revoke federal funding for so-called “sanctuary cities”.

Now, one local mayor is speaking out saying his city will fight back.

Santa Fe Mayor, Javier Gonzales said “there’s some constitutional provisions that prevent the federal government from over reaching. From using federal funds to coerce us into doing things that really is a federal responsibility.”

Mayor Gonzales says Santa Fe’s sanctuary city status has been in place since 1999.

“Families feel safe, they’re more productive in our community and of course I believe that we’re stronger for it,” Mayor Gonzales said.

He believes the city has good legal standing to fight losing any federal funding.

“Our police officers, our local law enforcement resources need to focus on fighting and combating crime in our communities not checking the status of individuals that are living her,” Mayor Gonzales said.

In Albuquerque, Mayor Richard Berry got rid of the city’s sanctuary status shortly after taking office, but Councilor Pat Davis says the city is immigrant friendly.

He says they’re still looking into what the order means and city officials are meeting with immigrant groups.

“What we need more are resources to help us investigate and prosecute crimes when they happen, not to wipe out an entire community put them on a bus and send them back home,” Davis said.

While, Mayor Gonzales says they won’t enforce federal immigration laws, “there is no harboring of any individual that wants to commit crimes in our community, we will make sure that the full force of the law goes after them.”