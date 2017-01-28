Roadrunner Food Bank hold annual Souper Bowl event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The best turnout ever. That’s what representatives with the Roadrunner Food Bank are saying about their annual “Souper Bowl” this year.

The event has nothing to do with football but it does happen every January before the big game.

It’s an annual tasting event to raise money for hungry New Mexicans.

40 restaurants from around the community brought donated soups and desserts.

Representatives say for every dollar they raise they’re able to offer five meals to those in need.

Roadrunner Food Bank says they moved the walls back about 60 ft. to make room for everyone.

1,400 people were expected to attend Saturday’s Souper Bowl event.