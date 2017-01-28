New Mexico lawmakers stick with concealed gun regulations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would allow people to carry a concealed handgun in New Mexico without a special license is stalled.

The Senate Public Affairs Committee voted Friday to indefinitely table the bill that would allow anyone 18 and over to carry a concealed, loaded gun if they already meet essential requirements under current regulations.

The proposal from Republican Sen. Steven Neville also is filed as a constitutional amendment, which would require approval by a majority of all lawmakers and a statewide vote.