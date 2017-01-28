Milo Yiannopoulous reacts to heavy police presence at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Milo Yiannopoulous is reacting to the heavy police presence from Friday night.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside on the University of New Mexico campus Friday night to protest right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos. The activist has often been called a sexist and a racist.

On his Facebook, he posted “Huge thanks to the various police department at UNM tonight, who did an amazing job by actually policing properly, avoiding another UC Davis or UW Seattle.”

Earlier this month, protesters forced sponsors to cancel the speaker’s event at UC Davis.

Later at the University of Washington, someone was shot outside of his event. That person is in critical condition.