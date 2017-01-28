Los Lunas Police arrest driver accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)– The driver who police say intentionally plowed into a pedestrian at a McDonald’s is behind bars.

It happened Friday morning in Los Lunas at the McDonald’s on Main Street.

In the surveillance video you can see a white GMC SUV back out of a parking space then pull across the lot into another parking space then hit the gas again, pinning a man to the side of the building before speeding off.

That victim was rushed to UNMH for emergency surgery.

No word on the victim’s condition.

Police say that driver was 29-year-old Jacob Duran.

Duran was arrested at his Los Lunas home Saturday afternoon and now faces attempted murder charges.

Duran is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.