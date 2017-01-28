Hundreds attend 17th Annual World’s Largest Matanza

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE)– Those in Valencia County call this matanza the biggest in the world.

Saturday, Belen held the 17th Annual World’s Largest Matanza .

Rick Pobar and his gym mates cooked up everything a pig had to offer from carnitas to chicharones.

They were one of 18 groups participating in the event with all of the proceeds going towards scholarships for Valencia County’s youth.

Many began cooking, Saturday morning before the sun came up and started preparing a week ago.

The day kicked off with a liver competition, but pig wasn’t the only thing on judges’ plates. They also tried out chile, tortillas and biscochitos, just to name a few.