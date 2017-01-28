Colorado Rockies make a stop in Albuquerque on their Winter Caravan

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- It was the 2nd to last stop for the Colorado Rockies on their Winter Caravan fan tour. Along for the ride in Albuquerque was new Colorado Skipper Bud Black, Shortstop Trevor Story, reliever Mike Dunn, reliever Adam Ottavino and Rockies mascot Dinger.

There was an entrance fee to attend the question and signing luncheon at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday, but all of that money went straight to the recently vandalized Lobo Little League. Also to top it off the Rockies gave the little league a check for 5,000 dollars. Giving back to the local baseball community meant a lot to all of the Rockies in attendance, but in particular Mike Dunn. Dunn is a native of New Mexico and grew up in Farmington.

“It means a lot coming back and being able to raise some money for the youth baseball leagues around here. It’s great to see the amount of people that came out, and you know everyone had a great time”, said Mike Dunn.

Former Isotopes Trevor Story made his first return to the Duke City since having his breakthrough start in the Major Leagues last year. He did have a season ending injury to his thumb, and Story is antsy to be back on the field in 2017. “I wouldn’t say nervousness, just more so excitement you know. I just really want to play baseball again, you know I felt like I missed out on like a month and a half of big league ball that I could have been playing and I am just really looking forward getting back into it. I can’t wait for spring training”, said Trevor Story.

Bud Black was just recently added as the new Manager of The Colorado Rockies, and he has high hopes for this team this upcoming season. “You know this Rockie club presently and moving forward, I think signs are pointing upward. The position position players that are in place, and the pitching is catching up. We are in a pretty good spot, we are excited”, said Black. The 2 time World Series Champion, once as a player with the Royals and as a Manager with the Angels, Black actually has some history with Albuquerque. “Yu know 1979 I was a college pitcher at San Diego state and I came in here to Albuquerque to pitch against the lobos. I came here as a san Francisco giant on a minor league rehab assignment pitched against the Albuquerque dukes this is a great city”, said Black.

The Rockies will start Spring Training on February 25th, and pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 13th.