Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Another frigid morning will give way to a sunny, but chilly Saturday afternoon! High temperatures will once again be colder than normal for this time of the year. Temperatures will be 10°-15° colder today compared to the averages.

An area of high pressure will keep New Mexico dry this weekend. Eventually this high pressure system will move farther east over the region. As the high pushes farther east, temperatures will start to warm back.

High temperatures by early this week will be warmer than normal with the 50s returning to central New Mexico and even some 60s along with 70s for the southern half of the state. There’s no storm system in sight for the state for another week or even two weeks.