Albuquerque man arrested after deputies notice busted ignition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A South Valley man was arrested after deputies say he was driving a stolen truck and tried to steal another.

It happened Thursday night near Isleta and Saunders.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy pulled over 27-year-old Diego Yanez for driving recklessly when he noticed the Ford F-350 Yanez was driving had a busted ignition. After running the truck’s information, the deputy found the truck had been reported as stolen.

Yanez was then placed under arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, during the arrest a worker from a nearby Auto-Zone told deputies he saw Yanez pull up to his work in that same stolen Ford and attempt to steal his Dodge Ram.

Yanez was taken to jail and is facing a host of charges including auto theft.