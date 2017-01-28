Activists to protest Trump’s actions on Muslim immigrants

BOSTON (AP) — Activists are protesting President Donald Trump’s actions on Muslim immigrants.

The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is planning a rally Sunday at 1 p.m. on Boston’s Copley Square.

CAIR-Massachusetts Executive Director John Robbins said Trump is playing on “religious bigotry and intolerance” and will end up turning away men, women, and children fleeing violence and persecution.

The president’s order immediately suspended for four months a program that last year resettled in the U.S. roughly 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice. An immediate 90-day ban was put in place for all immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim majority nations.

Trump also indefinitely blocked Syrians, including those fleeing civil war.

The protest will take place at the site of the Khalil Gibran Memorial.