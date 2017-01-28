6-3 Conference Lobo Women look to make it 2 straight wins on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The 6-3 Conference Lobo Women are coming off a win to Utah State 68-58. They will now host Nevada on Saturday at Wise Pies Arena AKA The Pit at 7pm.

The Lobos and Wolf Pack are both 2-1 in their last three Mountain West games. The Lobos also beat Nevada earlier in the year 69 to 63. At the Moment Cherise Beynon is just 6 points and 6 rebounds away from reaching 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. She is leading the team with 15.7 ppg so far this season.

Also on Sunday the Lobos will make up for their lost game with Eastern Illinois by playing Northern New Mexico at 2pm. Tickets from that Eastern Illinois game will be accepted at the Sunday afternoon game.