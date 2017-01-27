Woman accused of embezzling from father-in-law, killing him

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A San Miguel County woman is accused of killing her 81-year-old father-in-law by stabbing him at least 15 times after stealing thousands of dollars from him.

A criminal complaint charging 52-year-old Ruth Rivera with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, embezzlement and forgery alleges she embezzled nearly $80,000 from Arthur Rivera before his death.

Arthur Rivera was found dead in in the bathroom of his Ribera home on Dec. 28, and the Las Vegas Optic reports he had what appeared to be defensive injuries on his hands in addition to numerous stab wounds.

Family members discovered the alleged embezzlement days after Ruth Rivera was arrested.

She remains jailed. An attorney listed in court records as representing her did not immediate respond to a request for comment on the case.